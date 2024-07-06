Music lamps: Greased lighting

Much like stars, lamps can’t shine without darkness. Normally, that is. Studio Metallurgy’s music lamps, however, are so clever and good looking that they sparkle at all hours, in every ambience.

All the lamps in the collection are made from original and authentic wind instruments, both old and new. Designer Advaeita Mathur, whom you might know as the creator of eye-popping jewellery, says she originally used only old pieces that she bought off bandwallahs. But since the cost involved is the same, and the old pieces are occasionally worn out, she now buys new pieces as well to create her elegant accent pieces.

Where do the instruments come from? “Well, the majority of brass instruments in this country are owned by the armed forces and marching bands at schools. But there are also small bands, who work on a seasonal basis. I’ve formed a network of such bands from whom I buy the old pieces. I love the dents and pits that you see on the body of old instruments,” says the designer.

It’s not easy getting hold of the vintage instruments though, as their users rarely discard them. “If an instrument malfunctions, the musicians just fix the glitch and keep using it. Plus, instruments that are too battered or worn out are not viable as lamps either. Which is why, I have now started buying and using new instruments too,” says Mathur. Since all the pieces are custom-made, Studio Metallurgy’s clients have the option of deciding whether they want their lamp crafted from an old instrument or a new one.

Orchestras and big bands use only brass instruments, but members of the smaller seasonal bands sometimes nickel-coat their instruments for longevity.