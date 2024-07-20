Slay the Season in Baggy Blues

Legendary French designer Yves Saint Laurent famously said, “I wish I had invented blue jeans. They have expression, modesty, sex appeal, simplicity—all I hope for in my clothes.” Well, the debate on who invented jeans is still raging, but the good news is everyone can wear them, and indeed does.

For denim lovers, wearing jeans in India’s hot months can be challenging though. There’s where baggy jeans come in, and hit all the right spots. Not only do they offer the fit and comfort of a well-cut, wide-leg trouser, they can be worn with all kinds of footwear. Style them with crop tops, tees or cotton shirts to beat the heat and look cool and fashionable even on the most humid of days. Just remember to choose jeans with the right fabric, weight and blend. If it’s denim you want, choose lightweight, 100 per cent cotton denim and avoid stretch denim as the elastane or spandex in it may trap sweat. You can also get jeans in other innovative materials.

Try these four Indian brands for size, and interesting options:

Summer Somewhere

Costa Dark Blue Pants

Price: Rs 4,490

These pure linen pants by Summer Somewhere are fully lined with cotton and have side pockets. Designed with a high-rise and fitted waist, they are relaxed through the hip and thigh, and have a wide leg. Since the garment is hand-made and hand-dyed, there may be irregularities in the piece, but that just adds to its one-of-a-kind appeal.

summersomewhereshop.com

Grass by Gitika Goyal

Light Blue Pleated Khadi Jeans

Price: Rs 3,800

This khadi offering is the perfect pick for those who want jeans that aren’t uncomfortably heavy or overly thick. The pleats add to the comfort without detracting from the style. Grass by Gitika Goyal is a Bengaluru-based online brand of eclectic, easy and affordable clothing for women who believe in sustainability and circular fashion.

grassbygitikagoyal.com