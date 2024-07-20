Use the 3-5-8 rule in floristry

Pundits say using the 3-5-8 rule ensures a harmonious and aesthetically pleasing floral arrangement. Start by choosing three types of flowers for your arrangement. The flowers can vary in size, shape and colour but should complement each other. Personally, we like staying within the same colour family. We think it makes the arrangement look more cohesive.

Next, add five stems of foliage or greenery. These could be ferns, palms, honey bracelets or just healthy leaves from your garden. We love adding stems from our lemon tree to our arrangements. The round thick leaves last long, have an attractive fullness to them and let out a citrusy fragrance when rubbed. Whichever leaves you use, keep the stems long and dangling to add depth and interest to the overall look of your arrangement.

Finally, add eight stems of fillers. As the name suggests, these are meant to fill in the gaps between the main flowers and the foliage and give it a delicate and whimsical touch. Most florists will give you stems of dainty white gyps (also known as baby’s breath) for free; if they don’t, just buy some. You can also use the cosmos. These are solitary flowers that look like daisies. Sadly, they don’t last very long in the heat, so be careful about putting them near a heat source or directly under a fan. Dusty Miller, with its dull green, lacy leaf-like structure, can also be used as a filler. In winter, stems of holly add the perfect, jolly touch.