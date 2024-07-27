Colouring outside the lines

Pradeep Pillai

Chanderi with a Venkatgiri Border

Anyone familiar with the work of designer Pradeep Pillai will know that he creates the softest and most exquisite Chanderi and Nalanda tussar saris with slim borders and butis. But did you know that Pillai also makes Chanderi saris with rich Venkatgiri borders and pallus featuring geometric bands and stripes in gold zari and scarlet red thread?

“Geometry is my design language,” says Pillai. You realise what he means when you look at the largely geometric motifs on his saris. “Anyone can make a plain sari; I never create anything without a buti. My tussars, in fact, are baavan buti saris,” he says.

Pillai’s first encounter with Venkatgiri happened in 2009 while working in Andhra Pradesh on a World Bank project. Once the project was over, he moved on. In any case, most of the local weavers were reluctant to work on small batches or with cotton saris, which is what Pillai wanted to create. He started working with Chanderis instead.

But he always loved the richness of the Venkatgiri.

So, a little over a year ago, he taught his Chanderi weavers how to create the iconic Venkatgiri borders and pallus from a graph and got them going. Now, the Pradeep Pillai range has the hybrid saris in five colour options, in silk cotton.

kanakavalli.com/collections/pradeep-pillai

Abraham & Thakore

Calligraphy Sari with Dabka work

How many designers can boast about having their creations on display in the permanent archives of Victoria & Albert Museum, London? Well, Abraham & Thakore, whose clothes are a perfect representation of contemporaneity as well as traditional Indian design and craft, certainly can.

Consider their calligraphy sari in black silk georgette, which took 80 man hours to make. The striking six-yarder has letters from different Indian languages embroidered all over the body using the Dabka technique. “The calligraphy represents the different dialects that are present in our current vocabulary,” says designer Rakesh Thakore.

So how did the idea of a calligraphy sari come about? “We were exploring the primordial concept of language and its representation through the multilingual medium of textile. The process led to us designing this sari. The fact that the sari itself has transcended across centuries made it a perfect fit,” says the designer.

Ask Thakore what he likes best about the calligraphy sari, and he talks about the beauty of the embroidery and the meticulous craftsmanship that lies behind it. “It reflects a rich cultural heritage that blends historical influences with contemporary fashion sensibilities,” he says.

abrahamandthakore.com

Vidhi Singhania

Kota Embellished with Pearls

Textile revivalist Vidhi Singhania’s life mission is to protect, promote and propagate India’s handloom sector. Nearly three decades ago, she took it upon herself to keep the looms of Kota weavers going through the year, and she hasn’t stopped since. Charmingly, each of her designs is named after her weavers’ wives or daughters.

This season, Singhania has launched a new collection of Kota saris. The six-yarders are all in pastel hues, perfect for India’s increasingly hot summers. But they’re not just plain vanilla or even strawberry. Each of the saris in the collection is embroidered and embellished, ready to make the transition from a day in the office to a night out on the tiles.

The base is handloom Kota silk that’s been block-printed with floral motifs. These motifs are then embroidered with delicate white thread and embellished with pearls. The designer says it takes 20 days for each woven sari to go through the dyeing, printing and embroidery process. In the final stage, artisans sew the pearls onto the fabric. What is it they say about the pearl being the queen of gems and the gem of queens?

www.vidhisinghania.com