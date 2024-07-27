Transform your refrigerator into a piece of art

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen or read about fridgescaping on social media. It’s difficult to escape the ubiquitous pictures and descriptions of colour-coordinated vegetables and groceries stored in transparent containers and symmetrical bottles of milk, juices or plain water lined up in neat rows in refrigerators.

But fridgescaping is not just about following a trend or prettifying the interiors of your fridge; the primary objective here is to optimise space and have an organised (and good-looking) refrigerator filled with food that you actually like and regularly eat. Yes, it offers you a fun and easy outlet for your creativity, but it also helps you keep track of what you have and what you don’t in your fridge and ensures that nothing goes waste. And in the process, you elevate your kitchen decor game.

What’s not to like about that, and how can you join the party?

Start by clearing out your fridge and taking stock of its contents. Throw away anything that’s expired, expiring or gone bad.

Take out all the removable racks and drawers and wash them thoroughly with soap and water. Clean the inside of the refrigerator, including the door seals, thoroughly with a damp cloth.

If some parts are particularly dirty or smelly, dab a cloth with a paste of baking soda and water and scrub those parts with it. If you don’t have baking soda, use a wet cloth dampened with lemon juice. Dry everything with a clean kitchen towel and put all the drawers and racks back inside.