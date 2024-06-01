Haute and Happening
Creating objects that stir people is probably one of the most satisfying endeavours, one that I live for,” says Pune-based Kunaal Kyhaan Seolekar, founder of KOY, a contemporary furniture label with a culture-centric approach. “My intention with the display was to make you stop and think about how it is made,” says Kunaal, and it does just that. From Noguchi-inspired lanterns that have a paper-like quality to artifacts constructed out of fibreglass moulds, and using Mughal architecture as its muse, the collection transcends the passage of time connecting the past, present and future of furniture design.
Seolekar prides in transforming materials such as stone, wood, metal, and upholstery into collectibles. Rendered from repurposed materials for which local artisans proficient in vernacular techniques such as cotton mattress-making and quilting, were brought on board, his pieces are sculptural. Case in point is the Maharaja Sofa inspired by the royal past. With its deep seating, and voluminous arched backrest, it is grand yet comfortable. “Through KOY, I’ve unleashed my experimental side; it’s
a wild ride of exploring the fullest potential of my favourite materials, be it marble, iridescent metals or handcrafted textiles,” says Kunaal, who attributes his eccentricity to his time at the Parsons School of Design, New York, from where he obtained a degree in architectural design.
With customisation as his forte, he enjoys pushing the boundaries of possibilities. And KOY is a reflection of this philosophy, one that draws from the fortitude of the Koi fish which, upon reaching the waterfall summit, transforms into powerful golden dragons. For someone who thrives on originality, Kunaal’s biggest contribution to the world of design has been the introduction of biomorphic forms, where his flair for referencing natural motifs with novel materials and unique body massing, reigns supreme. “I have a childlike curiosity when it comes to materials, and this playfulness reflects in all my pieces. The Fibreglass Timber Stump, for instance, blends the natural and traditional with forward-thinking and contemporary sensibilities. The Gravel Treetop side tables are another set of unique products that boast a fine grained texture achieved by hours of meticulous hand-sanding,” he says.
As for the future, he wishes to delve further into raw and nascent forms of finishes, particularly fibreglass, which possesses an inherent beauty due to the untreated translucency of resin. “Similarly with other materials such as stainless steel and natural organic fabrics, there is a lot to experiment,” he says. Kunaal also foresees 70s’ modern Italian designs making a comeback, and is eager to jump on to the bandwagon, blending nostalgia with modern sensibilities.
Availability: Koy.store