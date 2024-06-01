Haute and Happening

Creating objects that stir people is probably one of the most satisfying endeavours, one that I live for,” says Pune-based Kunaal Kyhaan Seolekar, founder of KOY, a contemporary furniture label with a culture-centric approach. “My intention with the display was to make you stop and think about how it is made,” says Kunaal, and it does just that. From Noguchi-inspired lanterns that have a paper-like quality to artifacts constructed out of fibreglass moulds, and using Mughal architecture as its muse, the collection transcends the passage of time connecting the past, present and future of furniture design.

Seolekar prides in transforming materials such as stone, wood, metal, and upholstery into collectibles. Rendered from repurposed materials for which local artisans proficient in vernacular techniques such as cotton mattress-making and quilting, were brought on board, his pieces are sculptural. Case in point is the Maharaja Sofa inspired by the royal past. With its deep seating, and voluminous arched backrest, it is grand yet comfortable. “Through KOY, I’ve unleashed my experimental side; it’s

a wild ride of exploring the fullest potential of my favourite materials, be it marble, iridescent metals or handcrafted textiles,” says Kunaal, who attributes his eccentricity to his time at the Parsons School of Design, New York, from where he obtained a degree in architectural design.