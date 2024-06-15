Shanti Banaras' latest collection blends tradition with modern geometric designs

The heritage of handwoven Banarasi weaves made Khushi Shah, founder, of Shanti Banaras, find her metier in powering the loom. Inspired by her early days spent in the creative crucible of the 70-year-old legacy of weavers in the ancient city of Varanasi, arrives the latest collection of saris—The Line.

“The Banarasi weave has traditionally been flooded with floral and lattice designs. I wanted to sieve through the crowded landscape of motifs, and bring in clean geometrics. The idea stemmed from the need to create a strong visual reference to establish our linear geometric collection,” says Khushi, who launched Shanti Banaras in 2019 with her sibling, Amrit.

As the third generation in the family business, the duo has created a creative, luxury niche for the brand over the years, through the language of slow fashion. The emphasis is as much on supporting weavers, as it is on promoting the sustainable use of fabrics.

The linearity in the latest collection is a contemporary nod to the traditional elegance of the weaves. The geometrics blend into the age-old craft of the city as the siblings work with over 80 weavers, reviving the handiwork intrinsic to the city. The Line borrows heavily from the tone-on-tone weave style of Gujarat’s Tanchoi sari. “Great ideas have a eureka quality to them. The concept of this range came to me over a cup of piping hot, cutting chai. Pranoy, the photographer for the campaign, and I came up with this off beat idea of taking the sari into a sci-fi, linear realm. If we are to ensure that the sari does not go the kimono way, where it’s only worn on specific occasions, then we must lure the young women into wearing saris more often. This collection has been, created keeping their minimalist fashion sense in mind,” she says. The Line has found expression in the wardrobes of several celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Dia Mirza and Rashmika Mandanna.