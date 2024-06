If you’ve been following fashion trends long enough, you already know there’s nothing new in this world. The same colours, fabrics and styles come through every few years. Skirt lengths rise one season to dip the next, and then rise again. Consider the flared jeans of the Seventies or the padded shoulders of the Eighties. They’re back—on the ramp and off it. Of course, not every trend is popular with everyone. Fashionistas typically pick and choose from trending styles and colours to match their personality and body type.

Only the polka dot seems to buck that trend. The playful pattern is currently as popular with Hollywood A-listers as it is with the girl shopping at the fast fashion store next door. Remember Margot ‘Barbie’ Robbie? She showed up at the Palm Springs Film Festival earlier this year in a pale pink polka-dotted mini dress and shoes. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge attended the London premiere of her film If wearing

a pinstriped suit and an asymmetrical, sheer polka-dotted crop top. In India, high street shoppers are choosing between a Zara white polka mini skirt with gathered details, an H&M pleated polka chiffon skirt and a white dotted Nicobar racerback dress in blue.