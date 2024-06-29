All That Glitters is Not Gold

The Signature Collection tells a clean story in silver and white, with clear zircons set in silver. It’s perfect for people with an affinity, if not the resources, for diamonds. Kaleidoscope, as the name suggests, taps into colour, using rubies, emeralds and sapphires alongside clear zircons. Secret Garden pays homage to nature with pastel-hued rings, earrings and brooches shaped like dainty flowers and gossamer wings encrusted with tiny, sparkling stones.

Enchanted Forest takes the nature story a step further and goes deeper and darker; here, you will find butterflies, bees and bugs adorned with invisible-set stones in blood red, fuchsia, emerald green and deep moody blue. The Objet d’Art Collection, packed with bold, vibrant, geometric-shaped gemstones set in gold-plated silver, is in-your-face glam. Think rock concerts, cocktail parties and soirees on the beach. Or #WearitLoud, as the brand puts it.

Samir says the Signature Collection is currently performing the best commercially. That’s understandable, given the versatility of the tennis bracelets, hoop earrings and harmony rings that can easily make the transition from conferences to cruises. But, if you check out what the influencers are wearing—and promoting—on social media, you will find it’s the colour-drenched, flamboyant Objet d’Art that rules.

So who is the target audience, we ask. Samir says Miss Jo is not targeting any particular age group or income group. “Anyone with a fine eye for jewellery is our client,” he says.

Some of the pieces bring Swarovski to mind. Samir admits it is immediate competition. But, he adds, there are not too many organised players in India who are creating BIS-hallmarked, nickel-free jewellery in sterling silver. “Marketing gurus say, ‘If you cannot be the first in a category, then create a category in which you are the first.’ That’s what we are doing with Miss Jo.”

Currently, the brand is available in India and the Middle East. The products are reportedly selling the best in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi as well as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. But 20 more stores are coming in the next few years at premium high streets and malls across the metros and at the major airports.

If all goes well, little Miss Jo may soon become another Big Jo.