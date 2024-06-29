The Sweet Smells of Summer
Once upon a time, Indian homes—particularly those in the east—came alive to the fragrance of frankincense every evening. A brass or earthen fumer carrying incense layered atop slow-burning coconut husk was carried from room to room, suffusing the home with an evocative, fragrant smoke.
Parijat, the fragrant white flower with an orange heart, is named after a mythical princess who is believed to have fallen in love with the Sun God. It blooms through the night and falls off the tree at dawn, and is the only flower that can be offered to the Gods despite being picked up from the ground. Hence, its other name, Harsingar. Pour a few drops of Forest Essentials’ Parijat diffuser oil onto a burner. Add a little water and let it do its magic as it disperses through the air. Price: Rs 1,496 for 15 ml
For those who want the fragrance without the fuss, Esscent Living offers organic loban agarbattis. The charcoal-free incense sticks are made from upcycled waste flowers (that would otherwise end up in rivers), soaked in 100 per cent natural oils and hand-rolled. The loban, which has a naturally calming aroma, is extracted from the resin of the Boswellia tree. Each box contains a holder and 40 sticks with a burning time of 40-45 minutes. Price: Rs 150 a box
Remember the first smell of rain, when drops of water land on thirsty soil and send an earthy aroma shooting into the air? Now imagine that rain in a forest, bottled especially for you. That’s what Isak Fragrances’ Forest Rain—which is as much for you as your surroundings—smells like. The perfume begins with a smell of petrichor mixed with lemon and lilac and ends with hints of amber, vanilla and musk. Quantity: Rs 2,900 for 50 ml
Given its divine fragrance, it’s not surprising that jasmine was one of the first plants to be cultivated for perfume. But, did you know that jasmine is not just a visual and olfactory delight? Breathing in the aroma can also help calm and clear the mind, release tension, improve mood and—wait for it—reduce food cravings. Good Earth sells French perfume house Geodesis’s delightfully fragrant wax candles infused with jasmine from South India. Price: Rs 3,500 for 180 gm
Another offering that’s as much for you as your surroundings is the Raat Ki Rani attar, which smells as if Raahi Perfumes has caught the essence of a moonlit garden from Kannauj and bottled it just for you. Its makers call it a seductive blend of floral elegance that’s guaranteed to transport you to a world of enchantment. Try it, when you want to make a lingering statement wherever you go. Rs 1,489 for 12ml
Atomicc Code’s Awaken home fragrance is the brainchild of certified healer and product designer Gautam Seth (of Klove fame), and is designed as a pick-me-up. Guaranteed to energise you and lift your spirits this dreadfully hot summer, the fragrance contains three key ingredients: rose, grapefruit and bergamot. Rose lends Awaken its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and astringent properties. The grapefruit, which is equal parts sour and sweet, gives Awaken its citrusy quality while the bergamot is believed to help reduce anxiety. Price: Rs 2,600 for 100 ml