Once Mumbai-based, 35-year-old Gabriella Demetriades began saying no to things she didn’t enjoy, she found herself empowered to say yes to those that truly resonated with her, the biggest one being her ready-to-wear women’s clothing line, Deme. And she is expanding its scope with a holiday edit for the warm season ahead.

Sequin, satin, and lycra are in focus in the new line. A range of styles, from figure-hugging silhouettes to flowy ones are a nod to the glitzy glamour of holiday parties, while the cuts span from angled ones to choppy; from sophisticated to playful. The colours are warm and bright; there are deep shades of red, and black, in addition to some blue, off-white and a lot of silver.

From the latest offering, she holds a special affinity for Amiele, a strapless gown in sequin with a corset tie-up on both sides. The fur detailing on the hem makes the outfit both sexy and fun. Kathy is a backless, halter-neck satin gown in red. The deep cowl detailing in the front makes it a good choice for a high-glam party. Tracy, on the other hand, is a sequin co-ord set with a shimmering bralette, paired elegantly with sleek straight pants. “When pressed for time, I simply reach out to this style as it’s effortless yet glamorous,” says Demetriades. The Alyson dress from the collection is another sleek, body-hugging piece with full sleeves and draped detailing that ensure ease of movement. Another striking outfit is Shelley, a corset dress with a ruffle. The bodice style lends structure to the silhouette and accentuates the curves.