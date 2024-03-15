A Display of Mettle

Product designer Mukul Goel views the completion of his latest works of home decor—The Deccan Collection—not as an end, but a beginning. Inspired by nature, he believes that the line adds to his ever-evolving design lexicon.

The idea for the range struck him during a recent rock climbing expedition. As Goel navigated the expansive boulders, he was enraptured by their formidable strength and beauty. “Sitting atop one of them, gazing at the sky, I was overtaken by a sense of awe. This raw connection to the natural world has since become an integral part of my life,” says the Gurugram-based, 58-year-old director and principal designer at Designwise India Pvt Ltd.

The console from the collection is one of his finest works. Made of cast brass it’s suitable for both outdoor and indoor spaces. The metal bench, one the other hand, is his simplest yet unique design with its distressed finish. The mirror set is imaginatively conceived and brings out the craggy topography of the Deccan plateau. These can be placed individually or in clusters to form attractive compositions.

The pendant lamp, fashioned from cast brass, complete with a finish of polished brass and verdigris, embodies a striking contrast to the rest of the products. The design mimics the flow of lava from beneath the earth’s surface. “Articulating the orange light, reminiscent of molten lava, emanating through the lamp’s grainy texture, posed a challenge. Nevertheless, we successfully found a way to do justice to the product’s look,” he says.