The Genesis of Genius

There is no other place Somya Goyal, founder and creative director of her eponymous label, would rather be. Amid the behind-the-scenes commotion given the launch of her new collection—Benevolent Genesis—she embodies a rare contentment. “The essence is in the belief that there is an innate goodness within each one of us. It’s designed to empower women and help them feel more confident. It thus features styles tailored for various body shapes and sizes in a selection of colours complementing all complexions,” says Goyal.

From dresses and saris to blouses and kaftans, the range has it all and is a testament to Goyal’s idiosyncratic sensibilities. It captures her keen interest in art, culture and contemporary life. Take, for instance, the Raglan overlay dress, an A-line outfit with bold sleeve panels, featuring black hand-looped PVC embroidery. Made with a blend of microfiber-faille polyester and spandex, its clean lines, round neckline and back zip closure, make for a crisp outfit. The Sash pallu saree is another original rendition inspired by the traditional drape.

The blouse top with a broad neck design and a side zip closure is complemented by a pleated skirt with contoured broad tucks and shift seams and a green PVC embroidered sash pallu, ensuring easy dressing. The Madame kaftan dress made of viscose and polyester is one of Goyal’s most cherished pieces. “Besides its comfortable fit, the raglan sleeves with pinch embroidery give the outfit a lot of character. The back panel loop textured embroidery adds a bit of detailing to the otherwise simple ankle-length dress,” she says.