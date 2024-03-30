Archana Jaju’s new wedding line is inspired by Kashmir’s tulip extravaganza

All the lehengas, coordinated sets, suit sets, anarkalis and saris, therefore, feature simple construction and a measured use of embellishments. Most of the outfits have hand-painted designs, threadwork or zari cutwork. “The creation I’m most excited about introduces a fresh take on the traditional lehenga with a petal skirt. The design showcases a graceful petal-shaped silhouette that makes for a playful twist to the conventional wedding garment,” says the Hyderabad-based designer, adding, “The kalamkari dress is another garment that holds a special place. Its modern look, enhanced by hand-painted motifs, was created keeping our younger patrons in mind, who don’t necessarily always enjoy wearing heavy outfits. We also wanted them to get familiar with the country’s unique art forms.”