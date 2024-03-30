Archana Jaju’s new wedding line is inspired by Kashmir’s tulip extravaganza

There’s the elegant lily-flowering tulip and the unusual cup-shaped bright and bold parrot tulip; there’s also the versatile, sturdy-stemmed triumph tulip and the popular Rembrandt tulip named after the celebrated Dutch painter. The latest wedding edit by fashion designer Archana Jaju’s eponymous label resembles a paradisical garden in full bloom. She explains why. It draws from the kaleidoscope of colours and patterns of the resplendent blooms of the Tulip festival in Kashmir.
When the 53-year-old designer started working on this collection, she ensured the garments were travel-friendly. “We’ve steered away from heavy, bulky looks and kept the styles delicate yet rich-looking. Fabrics used include lightweight silk organza and kanchi silk,” Jaju says, adding, “The garments also had to be practical in terms of maintainence because the last thing you would want at a destination wedding is for your outfit to crease or for you to feel weighed down.”
All the lehengas, coordinated sets, suit sets, anarkalis and saris, therefore, feature simple construction and a measured use of embellishments. Most of the outfits have hand-painted designs, threadwork or zari cutwork. “The creation I’m most excited about introduces a fresh take on the traditional lehenga with a petal skirt. The design showcases a graceful petal-shaped silhouette that makes for a playful twist to the conventional wedding garment,” says the Hyderabad-based designer, adding, “The kalamkari dress is another garment that holds a special place. Its modern look, enhanced by hand-painted motifs, was created keeping our younger patrons in mind, who don’t necessarily always enjoy wearing heavy outfits. We also wanted them to get familiar with the country’s unique art forms.”
For a person whose mornings are a flurry of professional and personal tasks, her evenings unfold in peace. Inspiration, however, can strike at anytime—amidst the chaos of the day or during the solitude of night. It’s in these moments that her creative spirit truly blooms.
Available at Archanajaju.com