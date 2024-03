Standing in front of a life-sized grey reclaimed driftwood mirror, Gunjan Jain, the Mumbai-based founder of Flourish by Gunjan Jain, tries on one of the earrings that have just arrived from the workshop. They’re a part of her new Bow collection, one that she’s been working on for months now. Admiring them with great satisfaction, she says: “My vision for the pieces to be simple, wearable and urbane has been accomplished. From necklaces, bracelets, rings, pendants, hair clips, waistbands or watch charms, each of them resonates with the dynamic landscape of modern jewellery,” she says.

The bow pieces, crafted in semi-precious gemstones and pearls, come both in dainty as well as statement-making construction. Jain has also integrated lab-grown diamonds—the hot topic of conversation these days—into some of the pieces. “To align with evolving values and advancing technology, we wanted to try something different. Besides being a sustainable practice, these diamonds offer a cost-effective alternative to their natural counterparts, and for a demi-fine jewellery brand like ours, it seemed like an option worth exploring,” says the entrepreneur.