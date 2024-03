Arun Garg founded Maishaa, a Delhi-based home furnishings brand, in 2007 with a voracious appetite for industry trends, but not anymore. After nearly two decades, spontaenity rules the roost for the 49-year-old entrepreneur. He is now focused on enhancing the brand’s signature individuality: subtle style that is trend-independent, and can integrate effortlessly into any space. While living rooms and bedrooms are the brand’s mainstays, Maishaa is also known for its custom designs for the office, travel and hospitality segments.

The new collections are no different. With nature-inspired patterns seen through Manual Revert’s botanical-centric home-décor pieces, these fit into both business and home environments. “Biophilic motifs carry inherent appeal; you can never go wrong with them,” Garg says, adding, “They blend seamlessly regardless of the size, theme or colour of the space. While classic patterns such as flowers and leaves have been used generously in our collections, I am keen on exploring fresh ideas such as tree bark patterns, ferns, vines and water ripples in the future.”

In similar vein are the new offerings by Nya Nordiska, which has launched a new curtain collection under Maishaa. Paying homage to spring’s arrival, these drapes fill the space with a joyous essence inspired by the Swedish concept of lagom, meaning just the right amount. Neither overly flamboyant nor underwhelming, they are a good mix of simplicity and liveliness. Blast is one such product—a large-format curtain inspired by Vorticism, a modernist art movement founded by Wyndham Lewis in 1914 in London. The piece, with an urbane look, has got jacquard patterns on a cotton thread base. Since Vorticism was partially inspired by Cubism, characteristic elements from the latter have also been incorporated. Blitz is rather similar to Blast with cubic forms in a collage-like pattern. Reminiscent of graffiti, the design has abstract lightning-like shapes. Available in three colour combinations, its jacquard fabric, woven from cotton, makes it durable yet elegant. The Elif features straight lines and a bouclé texture, giving the curtain a 3D effect, while its graphic motifs, woven over a semi-transparent background, brings out the detailing neatly. Available in ivory white, natural white, and anthracite white, the curtain epitomises daintiness.