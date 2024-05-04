Mrunalini Rao’s latest sari collection a testament to admiration for India’s rich handloom traditions

Amid mandatory Sunday breaks, leisurely spa sessions and occasional beach getaways, couturier Mrunalini Rao remains committed to putting her nose to the professional grindstone. The latest from her atelier is Mirrored, a collection of saris, which pays tribute to the workmanship of the talented artisans from her hometown, Hyderabad.

The interplay between contemporary and classical styles has resulted in a range that resonates with the essence of cosmopolitan dressing. “I notice more and more people choosing garments that celebrate both our country’s cultural richness while maintaining a modern outlook. My designs, therefore, carry a contemporary edge while staying faithful to Indian aesthetics,” says 33-year-old Rao.

Examples include multicoloured resham and zardozi sari with pearl embroidery, the Kanchi tissue sari with zardozi and pearls on its border, and the kora silk sari enriched with paisley and floral motifs along with sequins, resham and bandhani. The sleeveless blouse with a broad-shouldered, V-shape plunging neckline is a sassy addition to the collection.

Her tryst with fashion goes back to her adolescence when she’d play dress-up with her friends. Even at that age, Rao would take keen interest in colour-coordinating and accessorising. “I’ve always had a keen sense of style and would go to any lengths to ensure that I appeared put-together.