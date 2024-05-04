Mrunalini Rao’s latest sari collection a testament to admiration for India’s rich handloom traditions
Amid mandatory Sunday breaks, leisurely spa sessions and occasional beach getaways, couturier Mrunalini Rao remains committed to putting her nose to the professional grindstone. The latest from her atelier is Mirrored, a collection of saris, which pays tribute to the workmanship of the talented artisans from her hometown, Hyderabad.
The interplay between contemporary and classical styles has resulted in a range that resonates with the essence of cosmopolitan dressing. “I notice more and more people choosing garments that celebrate both our country’s cultural richness while maintaining a modern outlook. My designs, therefore, carry a contemporary edge while staying faithful to Indian aesthetics,” says 33-year-old Rao.
Examples include multicoloured resham and zardozi sari with pearl embroidery, the Kanchi tissue sari with zardozi and pearls on its border, and the kora silk sari enriched with paisley and floral motifs along with sequins, resham and bandhani. The sleeveless blouse with a broad-shouldered, V-shape plunging neckline is a sassy addition to the collection.
Her tryst with fashion goes back to her adolescence when she’d play dress-up with her friends. Even at that age, Rao would take keen interest in colour-coordinating and accessorising. “I’ve always had a keen sense of style and would go to any lengths to ensure that I appeared put-together.
I also remember making elaborate sketches of different kinds of garments as a young adult, drowning myself in every detail of the outfit. Having said that, there was a brief moment in school when I got deeply interested in the human anatomy and its physiology,” she says.
The tussle between her love for science and passion for design didn’t last long; she ultimately chose the latter. The four years Rao spent at NIFT were transformative; she was awarded the best academic performer.
The accolade reinforced her determination to excel in fashion design. “I was young, ferocious, restless and had a passion to start my own label, which I did subsequently in 2014. My prêt label, Urí followed in 2020,” she says.
As someone with an astute eye for emerging trends, Rao believes sustainable fashion will continue to reign. On her part, she upcycles all the leftover fabric to make carry bags and tassels for Urí. The packaging too is made from biodegradable starch. “I see vintage-inspired clothing and heirloom pieces holding the fort,” she says. Looking forward while always being connected to her roots; that’s Mrunalini Rao for you.
Availability: Mrunalinirao.com