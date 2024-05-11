From loom to label
As she wandered through the picturesque hamlets of the French countryside, Pallavi Shantam, the Delhi-based founder of Buna, found herself besotted by the beauty that surrounded her—the delicate blooms shimmering under the soft glow of the sun, the impeccably manicured gardens, and the elegant architecture of the château at a distance. She took in the landscape without knowing that the bucolic setting would manifest into an entire clothing line years later. With distinct vintage underpinnings, Shantam’s new collection features free-flowing dresses and separates.
The designer reveals that she picked up the dainty details from the hand-painted and embroidered floral motifs on heirloom textiles and tableware she saw at her maternal grandmother’s house. “She was extremely fond of exquisite French porcelain plates and garments that had old-worldly patterns such as lilies and roses, and elements from pastoral scenes,” she says, adding, “She would spend hours embellishing napkins and table mats with these Fresh-style floral bouquets, lace, and cross-stitch designs.” Many of these styles find place in Shantam’s new collection.
Keeping the unforgiving summer heat in mind, cotton, linen and silk have been used generously, with every fabric custom-made in small batches by hand-weaving clusters from West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat. “The line comprises mostly a set of whites with a few pastels, featuring hand-block printing, embroidery, pleating, hand smocking, and appliqué work,” she says, adding, “We also use biodegradable packaging with compostable plant-based polybags, and seed tags made of post-consumer cotton waste, in addition to reusable cloth bags. Additionally, we operate on a made-to-order model, eliminating the need for a large inventory, which invariably leads to overproduction and wastage.”
A unique aspect of Buna garments is that they often come in their kora (fresh out of the loom) form, which is untouched by dyes, and keeps the raw texture and subdued colours intact. “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” says the designer, who enjoys a gentle pace of life, balancing both work and home life. It’s the rhythm of this slow life that Shantam thrives on.
