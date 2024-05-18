Passion of purpose

Prioritising purpose over prestige has helped Udita Bansal, the 36-year-old founder of trueBrowns, to achieve the kind of value she had been searching all her life. And her latest collection, Malang, is a manifestation of breaking free from the need for external validation and anchoring in her chosen beliefs. The range, featuring free-flowing shirts, dresses, coord sets, kurtas and saris, are symbolic of the liberation resulting from this quest of self-discovery. “I never liked the idea of women hesitating before wearing something, whether due to uncomfortable fits or body-type concerns,” she says, adding, “My goal has been to design garments that require minimal deliberation yet look fabulous.”

As she went about creating pieces for Malang, visuals of Banjara women kept coming to her mind out of nowhere, prompting her to dig deeper. “As I read about their zeal for discovery and exploration, I noticed a subtle transformation in my creative process. The essence of the Banjara people was taking tangible form through my designs,” she says.

Crafted from cotton and viscose, the outfits are idyllic for summer. Different types of ikat prints have been used throughout the range. The dobby textures, on the other hand, extend durability to the garments. The cuts are mostly straight and the colours are bright, a departure from the previous relatively subtle collections.