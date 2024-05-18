Passion of purpose
Prioritising purpose over prestige has helped Udita Bansal, the 36-year-old founder of trueBrowns, to achieve the kind of value she had been searching all her life. And her latest collection, Malang, is a manifestation of breaking free from the need for external validation and anchoring in her chosen beliefs. The range, featuring free-flowing shirts, dresses, coord sets, kurtas and saris, are symbolic of the liberation resulting from this quest of self-discovery. “I never liked the idea of women hesitating before wearing something, whether due to uncomfortable fits or body-type concerns,” she says, adding, “My goal has been to design garments that require minimal deliberation yet look fabulous.”
As she went about creating pieces for Malang, visuals of Banjara women kept coming to her mind out of nowhere, prompting her to dig deeper. “As I read about their zeal for discovery and exploration, I noticed a subtle transformation in my creative process. The essence of the Banjara people was taking tangible form through my designs,” she says.
Crafted from cotton and viscose, the outfits are idyllic for summer. Different types of ikat prints have been used throughout the range. The dobby textures, on the other hand, extend durability to the garments. The cuts are mostly straight and the colours are bright, a departure from the previous relatively subtle collections.
“The ensembles have little or no embellishments as a commitment to our minimalist design philosophy,” she says. Take the relaxed fit shirt where the only extra element is the gathers. It’s the same with the A-line flared dress with pockets, where the stylish cut makes up for the lack of surface ornamentation. Similarly, the inherently simple coord sets open themselves up for effortless styling. Even the kurtas and dresses with delicate pintucks maintain refined simplicity.
With this collection, as is with all others, the designer has not only mastered the art of simplicity, but has also pioneered inclusivity. trueBrowns is one of the few brands to offer sizes ranging from 2XS to 6XL. “Size diversity has been lacking from women’s clothing for as long as I’ve known. For too long now, I’ve seen women, including myself, struggle with unrealistic sizing,” says Bansal, who has made fashion approachable, enjoyable and equitable for women.
Her days are fast-paced but her mornings are slow. An hour spent journalling, meditating and exercising helps her anchor back in herself. It has taught her the value of being authentic even if that meant being criticised by others. “This realisation has enabled me to live my happiest life and foster genuine connections with those who pursue the same purpose-driven approach as I do,” she says. And that’s the path she continues to tread. Availability: Truebrowns.com