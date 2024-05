In the heart of every home, there’s a place where core memories are formed and nurtured. For 31-year-old Anandita Kothari, founder of Plate and Peonie, it is her dining table. Here, the echoes of laughter reverberate long after everyone has left. At the centre of it all lies her greatest talent—the art of tablescaping—where every piece of décor and accessory paints a canvas of beautiful memories. Her latest collection—Chefanie—of tableware is an ode to such warm memories.

The plates, with their beautiful rims with floral and butterfly prints, steal the show in look and finish. You can choose from the Provencal dinner plates in Bone China or the Wedding Hydrangea ones printed with exquisite floral motifs for celebratory occasions. The Gold Leopard dining plates featuring majestic leopards and tropical palm trees on its rim are luxurious statements of style. “Complement these with the handmade highball Leopard water glasses, and you won’t need much more,” she says.