Designer Suhani Parekh's Misho adds bold new pieces to bow collection, celebrating sculptural jewellery

Jewellery maximalists have yet another reason to rejoice. Designer Suhani Parekh’s love language in gold—Misho—which recently added new pieces to its Bow collection. Embracing the bold, fun and the whimsical, it is inspired by the women she works with. “Bows are a huge fashion trend right now, and the girls would come into the office with these adorable bows in their hair. I simply had to make a jewellery version—Misho’s classic reinterpretation with a sculptural twist, and statement,” she says. The bow runs through stunning pendants, earrings and hair accessories.

In the eight years since its inception, Misho has made its way to the wardrobes of celebrities worldwide, who are wearing her nonconformist creations both on and off the red carpet. Think Zendaya’s textured hoops, Dua Lipa’s split ring, Taylor Swift’s Pala bangles, Jennifer Lopez’s Sirena hoops, Kendall Jenner’s mini flow hoops, Lady Gaga’s statement chokers, and Rihanna’s Etruscan chain.

Parekh was trained to be a sculptor at Goldsmiths, University of London, worked with the Indian architecture firm Ashiesh Shah, and finally decided to follow her heart and design jewellery with a sculptural twist. Her techniques draw roots from the ancient jewellery crafting techniques in India—pulling metal wire to lost wax casting. Crafted in modern aesthetics using materials including 22k gold-plated bronze and rhodium-plated sterling silver.