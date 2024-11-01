Rohit Bal dies at 63, brings the curtain down on an epic era of Indian fashion

“If you ask me about my favourite fashion icon, it will always be Rohit Bal. He was my mentor and I worked with him for a decade. He’s a brother to me, a guide, a leader of thought and an absolute original voice in fashion from India who possesses a breath-taking scope of work. Also, he has a great personal sense of style. A most humble and charismatic mix of love and vivaciousness, Rohit is an icon for the generations.”

Nothing could surmise better what ace designer Rohit Bal meant to the Indian world of fashion than this statement from Pankaj of the renowned couture label Pankaj and Nidhi. Pankaj, who’s currently abroad told Indulge that he is "heartbroken and devastated" upon hearing the news of Bal's death.

As the much-feted forerunner of Indian fashion scene, Rohit Bal, 63, breathed his last today, bringing the curtain down on an era marked by originality, boldness and experimental fashion.

Bal, lovingly called 'Gudda' by the fashion fraternity, was one among the handful of innovative designers from the 90s who put the spotlight firmly on the Indian fashion scene and drew global attention towards the unique styles, silhouettes and designs of the Indian ethnic range. Known for his signature lotus and peacock motifs, Bal had among his feted clients, names like Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson and Uma Thurman.

Starting off his fashion career along with his brother Rajiv Bal in 1986, Rohit Bal debuted on the runway with his independent maiden collection in the year 1990. Since then there has been no looking back for this enterprising and innovative designer, who also worked with Khadi Gram Udyog and Biba Apparels among others.