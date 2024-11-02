A flair for the glares

It’s rare to find a pair of sunglasses that is both functional and fashionable. The handmade acetate frames from Coco Leni’s Sustain ready-to-wear collection, however, measures up rather well. Powered by UV and UB protection, these polarised picks offer great comfort when outdoors. Think angular, architectural frames or even retro-inspired ones.

The square-bottom ones are quite sturdy and offer a secure fit, while the asymmetrical ones extend a stylish accent to the face. All sunglasses come with subtle keyhole bridges, easy-to-unfold arms, and ergonomical contours for long-duration wear.

“The Starke Samrat, and Sengol sunglasses are two pairs flying off the shelves for their unique buffalo horn texture. The depth and richness of the material lends the pieces a luxurious appearance,” says 39-year-old Arjun Sagar, founder of the Goa-based brand.

The latest collection took 18 months to shape up. This included sourcing sustainable materials and refining the designs. The colour palette runs from deep browns and muted greens to classic blacks, with textures such as polished buffalo horn and smooth bio-acetate. “Our stylish sun-combatters are perfect for a brunch, or lounging by the pool,” says Sagar.

The brand makes use of traditional German crafting techniques and advanced shaping tools to bring in structurally sound frames, which are then stylised with riveted hinges and sterling silver accents.

Coco Leni derives its name from the fruit that embodies nourishment, sustenance and versatility. True to its name then, the brand creates products that are durable like a coconut’s hard shell. Next on offer from them will be more customised collections, and a renewed emphasis on the use of sustainable materials.

Cocoleni.com