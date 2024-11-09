Daring to be different sans diffidence

She’s as gentle with her speech as she is fiery with her designs. Interior designer Natasha Jain, co-founder of the newly launched Natelier by Bentchair, a luxury decor store in Delhi, says she took a leap of faith setting it up. For someone who is known in the industry for her bold quirky, offbeat, and even outlandish, furniture designs, shifting to muted luxury was a different turn. It was like reinventing her entire identity. On the other side of the hesitation, however, Jain drew upon a deep conviction that she could pull it off.

This chutzpah is behind the brand’s name, which combines her father’s name, Neeraj Jain and her own. “It stands for our partnership in bringing this baby to life. But the name is just a starting point; the store reflects everything we know and stand for in terms of design, combined with all that we’re keen to learn as we move ahead,” she says, adding, “Together we’ve created an space for nouveau design with nuanced craftsmanship, while keeping the aesthetics neutral. In essence, everything here speaks of quiet elegance.”

The Peapod armchair proves the point. “Countless hours were spent discussing its construction. Every detail was refined with the vision of creating an iconic piece that would be one of the showstoppers at our store,” she says.

The beautifully sculpted chair is designed for sinking into it with ease. Its soft curves make it inviting and stylish. The Azita Chair, on the other hand, combines Art Deco elegance with modern luxury. Crafted with rich leatherette, deep button tufting and gold accents, it features rolled arms and a sturdy stainless steel base.

“I’d snap it up in a heartbeat if I was doing up a modern space with an edgy, slightly over-the-top vibe,” admits Jain. The Regalia dining table is one of Natelier ‘s grandest, most ornate creations. “Its sleek marble top rests on an intricately designed base featuring rich wood accents and luxurious metallic details, making it a perfect centrepiece for any refined dining space,” she points out.