Sleek and sculptural, folded metal jewellery is ready to steal the spotlight. In a stunning interplay of form and fluidity, it flaunts raw elegance. From curves to rippled waves, angular to twisted sheets, and origami folds to layered, the latest trend has proved its mettle. Here’s a glimpse at some of the standout designs and how to style them.

Riding the wave

Resembling waves, these architectural pieces crafted from polished metal are currently in vogue. Their three-dimensional surface with soft contours, make them one of a kind. Pick one in beaten, hammered, etched or engraved finishes, as each of them lends a distinct charm.

Styling tip: “Tie hair into a high bun or a low ponytail to draw attention to these striking pieces. Keep your overall look soft and understated, allowing the earrings to catch the light and enhance your appearance,” says Mathur.

Artfully yours

These nimbly crafted pieces draw inspiration from the art of origami. The sharp lines and angles allow or the the interplay of light and shadow. Go for pieces in brushed gold, and oxidized silver.

Styling tip: “Be mindful of the proportions of jewelry when choosing accessories. Larger origami-inspired metal jewellery pairs best with clean, tailored cuts,” says Varma.

Giant statement

These striking spirals command attention with every twist and turn. Outward hoops are currently in vogue, especially those adorned with beads that reign supreme.

Styling tip: “Opt for a minimal neckline and clean, understated silhouettes, as these bold spirals stand alone beautifully, fulfilling all your accessorisation needs,” says Mumbai-based jewellery stylist, Purtee Mathur.

Within its folds

Tightly folded pleated rings are as unique as they are stylish. Its skilful manipulation of metal showcases intricate folds.

Styling tip: “Pair with a slender long metallic chain for that extra oomph. A set of matte nails would look gorgeous with the shiny surface of the ring. While these would look elegant with sheer sleeves, they’d pair equally well with denims,” says Delhi based fashion curator Vikram Varma.