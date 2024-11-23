Grand return of cardigan
Granny-core is here to stay. See the cardigan posts inundating our IG feed and you’d believe it. Once synonymous with society ladies who lunch, the classic cardigan emerges as winter’s most wearable staple.
Sweater weather is almost here, and as we head out to enjoy our pumpkin-spiced lattes, it’s time to dress up in cozy and chic cardigans, because the new season’s update makes it fun to style it in innumerable ways.
Chanel, in its Cruise 24-25 outing, has reimagined it in vibrant yellow and green, besides muted grey, crafting it in perforated knit and cutting it in a slightly slouchy, oversized style. Easy to wear and pack, these jaunty separates can be thrown on a lunch-suit, and even on a bodysuit, as you lounge by the pool.
For Fall 2024, Prada presented it in poppy candy hues, while Miu Miu mixed it with layers of preppy knits. Paco Rabanne showcased an oversized grandpa silhouette thrown over checked tailoring. High street labels like H&M, ZARA and ASOS among others have recontextualised the cardigan in argyle knits, crochet, and accented it with gold blooms and frayed trims. Cardigans with metallic threads work beautifully for evening outings too. Throw it on a holographic skirt, and you are party ready.
Shruti Mangla, Co-founder and Design Director, Perona, observes that this year’s resurgence of the humble cardigan carries the feeling of comfort to a certain extent, being part of a larger trend of revisiting styles from the ’90s and early 2000s.
“Many luxury brands have circled back to drawing inspiration from these eras where cardigans were worn in a more relaxed manner. Post pandemic, the idea of comfort has become a priority in everyday fashion, and as part of elevating the appeal, cardigans in luxe materials of soft wool—cashmere or merino—offer an easy-to-wear cozy layer,” says Mangla.
Designer Mac Duggal attributes the cardigan’s comeback to its nostalgic appeal. “With the rise of layering and the influence of vintage fashion, the cardigan has evolved, taking on bolder colours, designs, and unique embellishments, making it a fashionable choice for various occasions,” says Duggal.
For a festive year-end look, he recommends playing with contrasting textures and colours that bring depth and visual intrigue to your outfit. “Pair the layered top with tailored high-waisted trousers or a skirt to balance the look, and add structure,” adds Duggal.
The slow fashion movement and the idea of quiet luxury is also propelling this comeback. Consumers, especially younger generations, are now shifting towards more understated gender fluid pieces that signal luxury without obvious branding while also accommodating for high fashion street styling.
“Luxury consumers are on the continuous lookout for pieces that offer versatility and longevity, rotating through the wardrobe, season after season, being styled in various ways,” adds Shruti.
Ruchika Agrawal, Head of Design, No Nasties notes that there’s nothing like a good old cardigan to reflect dad-era style, especially the chunky ones your grandma knit for you (or him!) “At No Nasties, our modern comeback and planet-forward response is in the form of zero-waste upcycled knits.
We use smart tech to ensure that our knits are woven to the exact shape, ensuring no cutting and sewing, and no fabric waste going to landfill. Just like grandma would! In fact, our yarn is upcycled too!”
One of the ways to style knits, especially for cross-seasons in India, is conscious co-ords. “Our signature prints woven into jacquards are an excellent way to look unique and chic during the celebratory season. More importantly, we suggest staying super comfy during the season. Skip acrylic and vinyl knits; choose sustainable, organic fabrics instead. Let’s make this season as sustainable as possible,” she says.
