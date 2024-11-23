Up, close, personal: Las Palmas collection by Pure Home +

If minimalism is too mainstream for you, then Las Palmas collection by Pure Home + Living may just be the distinct flavour you have been looking for. The premier home décor and lifestyle brand has collaborated with Dots & Doodles design studio, known for their distinctive prints and personalised stationery, to come up with a homeware collection that combines the strengths of both brands.

The result is a stunning range of ceramic dining sets, bowls and platters—some featuring 24k gold detailing—glasses, candles, diffusers, jewellery boxes, cosmetic pouches, trays, coasters, cushion covers, photo frames and more.

Says Dheeraj Sarna, Founder, Pure Home + Living: “With this collaboration, we are targeting the younger audience who likes more design and a lot of colours. In the future, we want to come out with a lot of other products, including cheese boards and French Press etc.”

For Yamini Gandhi and Krisha Seth, Founders, Dots and Doodles, it was an opportunity to push their boundaries of design. “Our aesthetic sense is playful, yet bold. Working with Pure Home + Living seemed like a serendipitous sort of connection. It just fit perfectly,” says Seth, who credits Sarna as the “de facto third designer” because his inputs on design were so valuable. Sarna, on the other hand, says that most of his inputs are instinctive and he wanted to give full freedom to the designers to create the products.

Elaborating on the designs, Gandhi says that they have tried to capture the feeling when one is having the best moments with people who are close to them. “It could be over a drink or a meal, sharing a few laughs. I think that was our main inspiration. It is about the feeling of celebration,” she says. Gandhi had also gone on a trip to Las Palmas with her mother, and the palm motifs which can be seen on most of the products are reminiscent of those happy memories she created with her family.