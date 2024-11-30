The traditional and the suave

Fashion today is tradition yesterday. Often seeking inspiration from the past and enhancing it with a futuristic vision, true design reinvents custom with outrageous statements or understated elegance.

The dhoti is having its moment in Indian fashion and retail with Bollywood actors such as Ranbir Kapoor to menswear influencers like Rohit Bose (who has a blog dedicated to the dhoti) flaunting it a style statements.

The dhoti in its traditional, unstitched avatar is making its presence felt like never before - at society weddings, Bollywood parties and traditional festivals. The number of dhoti tutorials surfacing on Instagram and YouTube attests to its timeless appeal.

The new-age dhoti enthusiasts have also rediscovered the various indigenous draping styles synonymous with different regions of India. While some are draping it in the traditional mundu style seen in Kerala, there are many, even among the non-Bengalis, who’ve fallen for the allure of the Bengali draping technique (once mostly seen during festivals like Durga Puja).

Bose shares that among all the drapes he’s tried, the Bengali ‘Mayur Puchha’ (peacock tail) style with its intricate micro pleats holds a special place in his heart.

“Its regal elegance and attention to detail makes it truly unforgettable,” says Bose.

Bollywood, with its penchant for always being tops when it comes to the fashion game, is not far behind from embracing the traditional attire either. At Athiya Shetty’s wedding, father of the bride, Suniel Shetty styled a chikankari kurta with a traditional dhoti by designer Anjul Bhandari. Actor Siddharth too embraced his South Indian roots as he chose to wear a traditional dhoti kurta when he tied the knot with Aditi Rao Hydari.

“In my experience, the dhoti is no longer confined to formal or ceremonial occasions alone; it’s become a versatile statement piece that can be effortlessly styled for a wide array of occasions,” shares Bhandari.

With today’s man seeking sophistication but also looking for ease of wearing and comfort, the beauty of the dhoti lies in its ability to look elegant, yet provide that sense of ease. It is a fluid garment that transcends the boundaries of occasion, and with the right styling, it can be as suited to a festive gathering as it is to a contemporary wedding celebration.