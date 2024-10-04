Barbie gets 'desi' touch by designer Anita Dongre this festive season

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing festive season in India, American toy company Mattel has collaborated with ace fashion designer Anita Dongre and launched a new Barbie doll with a desi touch.

The first-ever Barbie signature Diwali doll shines in moonlight bloom lehenga, designed by Anita Dongre, featuring a choli top, floral Koti vest, and a lehenga skirt adorned with delicate motifs of dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus--symbols of strength and beauty.

The look of the iconic figurine was amped up with radiant bindi, golden bangles and earrings.

This doll encapsulates the elegance and joy of Diwali, celebrating both Indian artistry and craftsmanship.