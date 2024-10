When designers Saahil Nandrajog, founder of Tiger Marron and Kunal Kyhaan of KoyToy met, the conversation flowed effortlessly for hours. “It was uncanny how we saw eye to eye on almost everything, from design philosophies to cultural affiliations,” says Nandrajog. The serendipitous meeting ended on a roaring note: the Tiger Toy collection of handbags and accessories that fuse elements of Mughal architecture with those of pop culture.

This plays out well in the Arch bag, a piece that re-imagines Mughal arches to complement modern sensibilities. The motif appears also on wallets, which feature sideways card sleeves, designed for quick access. There’s also the Bucket Bag.

The piece resembling a fish looking upwards, Kyhaan says, symbolises the brand’s indomitable spirit. He adds, “We made this with scaled, lacquered leather in a soft pastel hue and pearl tones, to replicate the body.”

The Chip Chain bag is a specimen of novel craftsmanship. The modular piece consisting of a series of zippered pouches, is a functional masterpiece. “We wanted to create a detachable multi-pouch sling bag that could be adjusted for various uses and carry styles.

Connected as a single loop, the cross-body bag can even be buckled on as a fanny pack or carried as a clutch,” says Nandrajog. But the showstopper is the Maharani Purse. “The design brings out the nuances of the sweeping arches of royal palaces with intricate details. The purse is plush, practical and charismatic,” he says.

Equally innovative is the range of accessories. The Paan Saddle, for instance, is “a modern twist on the iconic betel leaf aperitif”. Nandrajog believes that it has the potential to shape the future of handbag design. With stripes on the straps, this cross-body pays homage to Tiger Marrón’s legacy, while celebrating Koy Toy’s appreciation for Indian heritage.

Nandrajog and Kyhaan approach environmental preservation with the same level of seriousness as they do design. The line is crafted from upcycled vegan leather, ethically sourced from Italy, Spain and Turkey. Their facilities employ water-saving technology, and energy-efficient machines. For them, impeccable craftsmanship is important, but what’s equally valuable is brand consciousness.

Available at: Tigermarron.com