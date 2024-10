There’s pastel pink, mint green, hints of teal and splashes of bright lemon yellow. No, we are not talking about cassata ice-cream, but Aisha Rao’s new line displayed at her first-ever store at Delhi’s DLF Emporio. It is cool, like the ice cream.

The Hyderbad-based designer has indeed named the prints after beloved rainbow dessert. “Like the different flavours of casatta, my designs too are a reflection of the harmonious blend of contrasting elements—embellishments, styles, colour,” says Rao.

The new store is hybrid, character-driven, and experimental; not very different from her own personality. It showcases signature pieces from her recent collections that have grabbed attention, both nationally and internationally.

An example is the Kinfolk line, which features the Nola-draped sari, the Solstice Jacquard dress, the Topkapi teal gharara, the Fleur kurta set, and the Yin Yang sharara.

“The designs form a cohesive narrative of my evolving vision. If there were ever a way to recognise an Aisha Rao creation without the label, these garments would be the perfect embodiment,” she says, pointing towards the recognisable melange of abstract prints on the garments.