Limited Editions, Unlimited Pizzazz

Sometimes, all one needs to change lanes from being a customer to becoming a collaborator is one good product. For fashion and interior designer Rhea Kapoor, it was Altrove’s signature papier mache vases. Kapoor had been a patron of the Pune-based home linen and accessories brand for over six months, before she decided to join hands with Shreya Mantri of Altrove to launch a new 40-piece collection, comprising everything from table linen, bedding, cushions to baskets and throws.

“Last December, we spontaneously spoke about the possibility of working together. And before we knew it, we were discussing all kinds of ideas, creating mood boards, working on product development, and our first round of samples,” says Mantri. The two bonded over their shared appreciation of casual elegance.

“Having lived in New York, our love for the city inspired us to name some of the products after its popular streets such as Hudson, Houston, and Kelsey. Moreover, we incorporated elements from famous buildings and bridges, as well as the essence of the city’s Main Street, into our designs,” she says.

The collection is subtle yet edgy; Mantri makes products in small batches with not more than 50 pieces. There are hints of Indian culture in contemporary contours, allowing for a novel décor format to emerge. The 34-year-old founder elaborates, “We’ve thrown in some shiny materials and embellishments, along with velvet trims to add a touch of luxury. You see block printing on boucle—a looped yarn—in cord and velvet, and lots of matelassé gauze.

The detailing is the hallmark of the collection, mostly crafted with metallic yarns and lurex in colours such as spice, taupe, beige and mustard. There is also the house signature olive and beige coloured papier mache.”