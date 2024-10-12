Pendulum necklaces: Minimalist trend of fall 2024
As the clock ticks closer towards December, the pendulum of jewellery trends swings towards minimalism; this time on the sways of long, elegant chains adorned with suspended stones, metal charms and beads.
The pendulum necklace, as it is now called, emerged quite serendipitously when fashion designer Rick Owens chose to accessorise some of the garments in his Fall ’24 ready-to-wear collection with oversized, pendulum-like orbs. “It gave jewellery designers all over the world a new concept to innovate on and brands like Misho were one of the first ones in India to jump on bandwagon,” says Delhi-based fashion stylist Vanshika Dhir Jain.
They go from edgy to dainty to chunky. From raw metal finishes and bohemian beaded ones, to industrial wires, even understated black threads, the chains come in all kinds of materials. “These pieces reflect the growing preference for minimalist jewellery that makes a statement without being overly assertive,” says Mumbai-based jewellery stylist, Priya Arora.
While the bold iterations of the Owen neckpiece have a distinct audience, the dainty versions—exemplified by Christian Dior’s recent fall show, where models wore long, slender chains that elegantly grazed the navel with barely-there charms—made their mark as well. Brands like H&M swiftly embraced it, offering their own affordable versions. “Brands such as Ella Stein India, Swarovski and Anaash too introduced pendulum necklaces, ideal for the office or formal occasions.
These pair best with high-neck blouses or a tailored dress layered under a blazer. You can also add other chains at varying lengths to lift the look of the outfit,” says Jain.
The pendants, on the other hand, feature cosmic motifs like stars and moons, abstract interpretations of swirls, sparkles, waves and snowflakes. “Gemstones are playing a significant role with citrine
and amethyst ruling the roost. There is also a resurgence of rare ones such as larimar and kunzite,” says Arora. Get ready to fashionably swing along.