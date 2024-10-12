Pendulum necklaces: Minimalist trend of fall 2024

As the clock ticks closer towards December, the pendulum of jewellery trends swings towards minimalism; this time on the sways of long, elegant chains adorned with suspended stones, metal charms and beads.

The pendulum necklace, as it is now called, emerged quite serendipitously when fashion designer Rick Owens chose to accessorise some of the garments in his Fall ’24 ready-to-wear collection with oversized, pendulum-like orbs. “It gave jewellery designers all over the world a new concept to innovate on and brands like Misho were one of the first ones in India to jump on bandwagon,” says Delhi-based fashion stylist Vanshika Dhir Jain.

They go from edgy to dainty to chunky. From raw metal finishes and bohemian beaded ones, to industrial wires, even understated black threads, the chains come in all kinds of materials. “These pieces reflect the growing preference for minimalist jewellery that makes a statement without being overly assertive,” says Mumbai-based jewellery stylist, Priya Arora.