Fanning innovation

Long been household staples, ceiling fans are now spinning off their traditional designs to assume their place as pieces de resistance in modern interiors. They are imaginative, innovative and design-forward.

From the utilitarian ceiling fans of the early 20th century, often made from simple metals in muted shades of black, white and beige with exposed motors, they first evolved into machines with sleeker finishes, lighter materials, (and quieter motors) gained in the later half of the century.

Today, they have transformed into ornamental showpieces, featuring elegant designs ranging from flower bulbs and butterflies to abstract interpretations of waves and clouds. Quirky creations such as helicopter, rocket, and bird-shaped fans, along with sculpted and hand-painted blades, are making ceiling fans more bespoke than ever.

“As more people seek one-of-a-kind designs that catch the eye immediately, the segment has exploded with several unique options. Furthermore, there is a marked shift from the traditional business model, where earlier large-scale orders were preferred. Today, there is a growing crop of brands that are open to creating singular pieces tailored to individual clients,” says Mumbai-based spatial designer Gaurav Sharma.

Creating the perfect setting for these attractive pieces is also the rise of open floor plans, paired with the popularity of ornate ceilings. “From coffered ones to those with wooden panelling; from ceilings with murals to mirrored surfaces, they create the perfect backdrop for new-age fans,” he adds.

What’s more? The past seems to be guiding the future of fans. Those inspired by historical periods such as Renaissance-influenced designs with scrollwork; hand-painted art nouveau designs with etchings of vines; even fans with elaborate motifs from the 18th-century Rococo aesthetic are doing the rounds.

“Until now, period motifs have primarily graced wallpapers, textiles and furniture, leaving ceiling fans out of its purview, A few designers and interior specialists are now beginning to tap into this novel area,” says Noida-based product designer Mitesh Goel, adding, “The range of materials has evolved as well, with wicker, reclaimed wood and fibreglass holding sway.”