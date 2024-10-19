Wear the garden on your sleeves
Fashion designer Riya Garg swears by French philosopher and scientist René Descartes wise words, ‘I think, therefore I am’. For her, it is as important to create aesthetically compelling garments as it is to stay true to her brand. Her new collection Du Jardins, is bold and unapologetic, embracing edgy botanicals reminiscent of imperial ornamentation found in erstwhile royal courts and palaces.
“Inspired by the works of American painter Robert Kushner and his long-standing investigation of flowers as a theme in his paintings, the prints and patterns celebrate nature’s glory in the most eye-catching colours,” says the 29-year-old founder and creative director of Studio Rigu, a luxury resort wear brand from Delhi.
Imagine sitting in a garden at the height of its bloom, where the leaves shift in colour and the air whispers of the season’s transition. “The scene instantly evokes serenity and peace, hope and longing, and that’s the emotional template I used to conceive Du Jardins. It was not just a mimicking of regular floral motifs, but a reimagining of these blooms by translating their beauty on paper with paints and acrylic. Each print is then digitised and sampled on various fabrics to test the overall look of the artwork. We then experimented with new silhouettes to maximise the effect of the print,” says the designer. The cuts are clean and minimal, exemplified by the sleeveless blazers with contrasting lining. It also comes with a matching belt with fringe.
The collection puts forth the brand’s statement folk art patchwork shirts, paired with matching linen shorts or trousers. The prints comprise decorative paisleys, geometric patterns and florals inspired by art deco murals, all in bright colours.
“The co-ords have been designed with hand-beaded zulu patches. They have small fringes, tassels and lace details along with knots on the cuffs to dress them up. The signature hand-dyed ombre shirt dresses stand out independently and do not require heavy accessorising,” she says. An example is the two-tonal dress in which the bottom part of the skirt is attached like a sarong and can be draped in various ways.
Keeping the festive season in mind, Garg made sure to include sequins and metallic elements in some of her garments to amp up the glam. “They pair best with simpler asymmetric knot skirts or organza capes,” she says. Whether it is subtle style or shimmering delights you want, Garg has it all. Take your pick.
Availability: Studiorigu.com