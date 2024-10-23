Sonam Kapoor announced as new brand ambassador of Dior

NEW DELHI: French luxury fashion house Dior has named Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor as its latest ambassador, the company announced Tuesday.

Kapoor, an actor, producer, and a prominent fashion figure, will represent the brand's collections designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior said in a press release.

The 39-year-old actor, known for films such as "Neerja", "Khoobsurat", and "Raanjhanaa", said she is honoured to be a part of Dior's story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion.

"Each of their collections present a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style.

"This partnership is another step in the beautiful cultural synergy that has connected Dior and India over the years, and I'm excited to see where we take it next," Kapoor said in a statement.

Kapoor was most recently seen in the crime thriller movie "Blind", which premiered on JioCinema in 2023.