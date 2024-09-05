Leading a legacy

What would a 104-year-old legacy be called if not ‘Viraasat’. In what is touted as its biggest and most versatile collection to date, artisanal carpet and rug brand Obeetee unveils its latest collection ‘Viraasat,’ this month, which celebrates the cultural essence of India.
Making the collection even more special, the brand has collaborated with distinguished designers Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi, Ashdeen Z Lilaowala, and Delhi-based interior designer Anita Dalmia. The design connoisseurs have poured their love for intricate designs, expertise in craftsmanship and age-old techniques for each piece.
Telling TMS about the unique collaboration, Rudra Chatterjee, chairman, Obeetee shares, “When we embarked on the journey of creating ‘Viraasat,’ we knew that it needed a collaboration with visionaries who not only understand the intricacies of Indian heritage but also have the ability to reinterpret it for the modern world.
This is why we partnered with designers Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi, Ashdeen Z Lilaowala, and Anita Dalmia. Each of them brought their distinctive sensibilities and deep-rooted appreciation for Indian culture to the table.”
The carpets show a vibrant tapestry of historical, cultural, symbolic and spiritual motifs such as the Pichwai art of Rajasthan, scenes of Panchvati from the epic Ramayana, the timeless temples of Vrindavan and designs of white swans and dancing peacocks. Further, Persian and Kashidakari embroidery crafts on silk and woollen fabric have infused the carpets with refinement and richness.
“The collection is deeply-rooted in the classical motifs, architectural marvels, and intricate artistry that have shaped India’s cultural identity. However, while the inspiration is deeply traditional, the execution is decidedly contemporary,” shares Angelique Dhama, president, Obeetee, adding,
“Our goal was to create a collection that bridges the past and the present, offering designs that are both rooted in history and are relevant to modern sensibilities. The name ‘Viraasat’ perfectly encapsulates this vision, symbolising the legacy we are carrying forward while creating new traditions for the future.”