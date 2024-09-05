Leading a legacy

What would a 104-year-old legacy be called if not ‘Viraasat’. In what is touted as its biggest and most versatile collection to date, artisanal carpet and rug brand Obeetee unveils its latest collection ‘Viraasat,’ this month, which celebrates the cultural essence of India.

Making the collection even more special, the brand has collaborated with distinguished designers Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi, Ashdeen Z Lilaowala, and Delhi-based interior designer Anita Dalmia. The design connoisseurs have poured their love for intricate designs, expertise in craftsmanship and age-old techniques for each piece.

Telling TMS about the unique collaboration, Rudra Chatterjee, chairman, Obeetee shares, “When we embarked on the journey of creating ‘Viraasat,’ we knew that it needed a collaboration with visionaries who not only understand the intricacies of Indian heritage but also have the ability to reinterpret it for the modern world.