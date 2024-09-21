Hat tip to summer style

If her hats could talk, they would tell 57-year-old Namrata Lodha—the founder of Myaraa—to book a trip to the Amalfi Coast. After all, her latest line of hats capture the free-flowing spirit of a seaside escape in southern Italy.

“Picture strolling through the vibrant streets of Positano, with the sea sparkling below, and the hat’s crepe ribbon dances in the breeze. It would insist on lazy yacht trips, sipping limoncello by the shore, and endless gelato stops. Every moment would be picture-perfect and the hat would keep me stylishly shaded along the way,” she says with a hearty laugh.

Called Blossom, the collection is a result of the creative synergy between Lodha and Mumbai-based fashion designer 47-year-old Payal Singhal. It features motifs of petunias, poppies, asters and begonias, bringing together the softness and grace of these delicate blooms. “The deep caramel-coloured Aster Floppy hat with a wide brim is a go-to choice for sunny destinations. Its elegant construction makes you stand out even if you’re not dressed up. The Carnation wide-brim boater hat made of straw comes with a flat crown and cuts a classic figure. Ideal for summertime strolls and outdoor sunbathing, its decorative band with floral motifs makes it the right amount of dressy.

A hat that holds a special place in my heart, though, is the Blooming Zippi visor hat with a foldable wide brim. Both colour variants—beige and orchid white—bring out its femininity,” says Lodha, who has long been fascinated by the versatility of natural grass fiber, a material she first saw being used for making baskets and tools in her hometown, Madhya Pradesh. Today, she designs all her accessories with the same biodegradable material.

While working independently lets the founder enjoy complete freedom, a collaborative project brings about its unique learnings. “Meeting someone else’s vision without losing sight of your own takes effort but creates a favourable environment for growth,” says Lodha, who learnt the importance of clear communication and mutual respect working with Singhal. “Our association brought together two distinct creative visions, which was exciting not just for me, but my entire team.” Lodha hopes the hats are received with the same sense of excitement by her customers as well.

Availability: Myaraa.com