Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor represent India at Paris Fashion Week 2024

NEW DELHI: Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are among the Indian stars who are making their presence felt at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2024.

While Aishwarya and Alia walked the ramp on Monday as brand ambassadors of a beauty label, a day later Sonam attended the gala for a luxury fashion house.

Alia, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film "Jigra", was dressed in an outfit crafted by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Her outfit comprised a silver metallic silhouette upon a black top with flared black pants and matching earrings.

The actor also shared glimpses from the event on her official Instagram handle.

"A night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all #WorthIt #LeDefile2024 #LOrealParis #WalkYourWorth #ParisFashionWeek2024," she captioned a series of pictures from the gala.

According to videos circulating on social media, Aishwarya wore a red oversized maxi dress with off-shoulders from the clothing brand Mossi.

At the end of the fashion show, the Indian actors shared the stage with Hollywood actors Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria, as well as top models Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

On Tuesday, actor Sonam Kapoor attended the Christian Dior Spring - Summer 2025 Womenswear Show.

For the event, the actor was dressed in a tailored black trench coat embellished with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulder with a voluminous skirt and structured corset.

The outfit is part of the Christian Dior cruise 2025 collection, according to a press release.

Sonam praised the brand's latest collection for "its intricate craftsmanship and unique celebration of heritage".

"Every Dior show feels like a journey through art and fashion, and today's event was no exception.

I'm deeply honored to wear Dior and represent India on such a prestigious global stage, where the blend of tradition and modernity truly resonates," she said in a statement.