A return to the royal reverie

Time is their muse. Always ready to deep-dive through layers of history, Delhi-based costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula have turned to pre-Independence India for their latest collection, Firangi Mahal. It travels back to the 1920s and ‘30s to capture the glamour of a time when Indian and Mughal aesthetics were infused within one another, slowly imbibing the British influences.

The result is a collection of garments where each piece boasts the finest embroidery, highlighting the delicate artistry of Indian motifs and native textiles. The designs incorporate a blend of floral patterns and geometric shapes that reflect the nuanced aesthetics of the era.

The showstoppers of the line are the diaphanous tulle saris. Rendered in soft ivory, champagne, pale pinks and vivid blues, dripping with paillettes, sequins, crystals and beaded blouses, they are

a testament to the long hours and effort that went into their making. Equally admirable is the extensive needle work on the lehengas and shararas, especially on the back and sleeves, recalling what the royals and aristocrats wore in the ‘20s and ‘30s. “We’ve blended quintessential European prints, Mughal inlay work patterns, floral and avian motifs, and art deco elements, layering them to create a harmonious symphony inspired by the past,” says Harpreet.