The Art of Fashion

How different are the designs from your previous presentations?

NK: This is the first time we’ve introduced prints into our couture vocabulary. Until now, our couture presentations have primarily focused on colour and texture, without the use of prints. In this collection, prints serve as a foundational layer, adding a new dimension to the storytelling.

SB: Another departure is our approach to colour. Previously, our palettes have largely been tone-on-tone—working with reds, whites and pinks in more controlled spectrums. This time, we intentionally embraced bold, multi-coloured expression to create a visually immersive experience.

Tell us how swimwear preferences are changing and what's working this year.

NK: Swimwear is no longer restricted to the beach, they are increasingly becoming an integral part of our regular wardrobe. Just look at how women are wearing bodysuits as blouses and pairing them with skirts, trousers, or even under a sari. Many women are wearing it as outerwear and styling it in bold, maximal ways. This will continue to rule this year's fashion scene.