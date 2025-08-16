A Stitch in Time

For true blue watch enthusiasts and collectors, the experience of browsing, selection and information-seeking is as important as the final purchase. Fortunately, an elevated experience is guaranteed at Ethos Watches’ brand-new retail destination in Gurugram.

Called the City of Time, it’s spread across an expansive 22,000 sq. ft., and features seven brand boutiques and two galleries hosting over 50 independent brands. There are also watchmaking zones, as well as a bar and cigar lounge, merging horology with a refined lifestyle experience.

In a first for India, Swiss luxury watchmakers H. Moser & Cie. and Ulysse Nardin are among the standalone boutiques. One can also browse through exclusive spaces dedicated to Panerai, Breitling and Bell & Ross. Girard-Perregaux and Tudor are due to open soon.