The pawsh life of pets

Pet obsession has got an upgrade with chew toys going designer, meals portioned by AI, and the only thing barking louder than the dogs is the price tag. In a global survey by Mars Petcare, over two-thirds of India’s young pet parents are first-timers who have jumped straight into the deep end of their pet projects. “It’s no longer about just owning a pet; it’s about a relationship,” says Vishal Bhindora, Director of Mumbai’s Zane’s Café and Pet Spa. “They’re bringing their fur babies on vacations and seeking out places where they can have a coffee date together. They’re investing in quality and experiences,”—quality like orthopedic memory-foam beds that cost more than your rent. Nikarika W, a digital strategist from India now based in Berlin, likes her Romanian rescue dog, Thea, to lounge on a 150 Euros designer bed. India is no longer a dog’s life; it’s hammocks, puzzle toys, automated fountains to delight in and entire spa days for pets. If you are sipping an iced oat latte in head-to-toe linen at a Colaba coffee shop, your golden retriever absolutely needs a bandana and matching booties.

The posh pet bazaar is up for grabs. Heads Up For Tails, a pioneer in premium pet care, dropped jaws by collaborating with designers Shivan & Narresh in 2019. Their collection, inspired by their indie rescue Matisse, features luxe collars, jackets, teepees, and harnesses in their iconic LegerLeisure print. Pet-mad oofies are a worldwide community; hence global fashion houses cannot resist sniffing around the pet market either. Louis Vuitton’s spring-summer 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection, Dog LVers, draws from canine competitions where awards often feature embroidered crests, letterman jackets, pinned ribbons and plaquettes. Dolce & Gabbana launched Fefé, a ‘scented mist’ for dogs (costing approximately `9,000)—alcohol-free, cruelty-free, and smells of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood. Gucci’s 2025 Cruise Collection led to pet-friendly spin-offs of the iconic Blondie bag, with the monogrammed print dripping all over collars and hoodies. The brand’s pet lifestyle line debuted in 2022, and now includes bowls that could double as objets d’art. Dior, of course, is in the game too, turning its Oblique jacquard into CD Diamond canvas leashes and harnesses—all graced by the regal ‘Christian Dior’ signature. Because if your dog isn’t wrapped in couture, is it really walking?

In a world where dogs wear better labels than most humans, cats dine from artisanal ceramic bowls, and a puppy perfume costs more than your skincare routine, the message is clear: luxury has gone to the dogs—and cats—and they’re absolutely lapping it up.