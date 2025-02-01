Going, going, gone

Who wouldn’t want to own a piece of history? The more rare and pricier it is, the better. Recently, The Wizard of Oz actor Judy Garland’s ruby slippers were auctioned for USD 32.5 million. The pair of slippers, one of only four known surviving sets from the 1939 film, became the most valuable piece of movie memorabilia ever auctioned. Up for grabs now is Bob Dylan’s lyrics of Mr Tambourine Man.

The story goes that the 22-year-old Dylan spent the night sometime in March 1964 at journalist Al Aronowitz’s house and was working on the lyrics, before crumpling up the typed sheet of paper and throwing it in the bin. A far-sighted Aronowitz retrieved it and now it is estimated to sell for as much as USD 6,00,000.

Before you think that auctions like these are something the West is fond of, think again. Leading Indian auction house AstaGuru just had an extremely successful year where it facilitated the discerning Indian buyer getting rare pieces of jewellery, timepiece, modern art and even vintage vehicle.

Manoj Mansukhani, CMO, AstaGuru Auction House, says, “In 2024, Indian collectors showed a deep appreciation for diverse luxury categories. This diverse pattern of acquisitions illustrates a growing commitment among India’s high-net-worth individuals to owning rare and valuable assets that celebrate fine craftsmanship, artistic legacy, and timeless elegance.”

What did these high-net-worth individuals buy in 2024? So you had modern and contemporary Indian art garnereing remarkable interest, with landmark sales such as Jehangir Sabavala’s work achieving Rs 15.8 crore and Krishen Khanna’s five-panel masterpiece securing Rs 9.1 crore. Contemporary masters like Anish Kapoor, Subodh Gupta, and Bharti Kher also commanded significant figures.

Jewellery and timepieces continued to captivate collectors, highlighted by a Colombian emerald and diamond choker purchased for Rs 2.5 crore and Patek Philippe watches fetching up to Rs 99 lakh. The vintage car auction reflected a passion for classic automobiles, with a Rolls-Royce 20-25 Limousine achieving Rs 1.98 crore.

After all, it’s all about the money, honey.