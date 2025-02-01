Pashmina files

When Geethica Naidu was a child, she vividly recalls both her grandmother and mother hand-embroidering saris and accompanying her mother to visit weaving clusters to shop for saris. Little wonder that after completing her schooling, she enrolled herself into a world of textiles at NIFT, Chennai.

During her four-year course, she fell in love with weaving. “Over the years my work ranged from collaborating with craft clusters in rural areas to working with international clients on electronic jacquards,” says the 30-year-old. It resulted in her starting her brand Ame three years ago. Ame stands for Art Meets Expression, which reflects the collaborative philosophy she follows at the studio. “Ame is a space where art and personal expression intersect. It’s more than a brand—it’s an extension of me,” avers Naidu.

Ame is housed in a thoughtfully designed studio by Bengaluru-based architectural firm Between Spaces. It stresses the ethos of being minimal with large spaces allowing the team freedom to create and drape their art. The exposed cement concrete and neutral tones, allows for natural light and air to flow freely.

After two long years of research and development, Naidu recently launched PASHM, her first collection. “I have lived with the nomads, sharing bread, and listening to their stories as we walked to the grazing grounds with their livestock.

To trace the wool’s origin, we journeyed to the Changthang region in Ladakh, home to nomads who rear sheep, yaks, and goats. The goats in this region produce some of the finest, softest fibres in the world.”

The highlight of the collection is that all the garments are minimal and entirely handcrafted, apart from being completely undyed. The hues of cream, beige and brown that dominate the clothes are all from the natural shades of wool from the goat.