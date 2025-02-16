From revelation to rebirth

It isn’t the first time Rahul Mishra’s design show at Paris Haute Couture Week has turned the spotlight on his artisanal dexterity. A regular since 2020, he is another fashion czar to take India to the world stage through his visionary approach that straddles creativity and impact. Mishra’s latest collection, The Pale Blue Dot, inspired by a spoken essay by Carl Sagan on the insignificance of Earth amid the vastness of the cosmos, is his statement about the insignificance of mortals who defile the earth. Eileen Fisher, a New York City-based designer’s Circular by Design program is about using renewable, regenerative, and recyclable fabrics. Gabriela Hearst’s brand uses merino wool taken from her family’s sheep farm in Uruguay. Mishra, disturbed by the concrete jungles that modern cities have become, teleported himself to a future where abandoned metropolises are inhabited by the wild.

“I’ve had this idea since I watched Chernobyl a few years ago,” he shares. “It got me thinking of what new spaces like Mumbai, Gurugram or New York will eventually look like since they are slowly becoming unliveable.” His show, held in January, was a dystopic journey through abandoned urban settlements reclaimed by nature or birds becoming scavengers. Fashion tells a story to communicate the message. The narrative shifts towards repair and renewal, reflecting Mishra’s belief in light at the end of the tunnel. The Tree of Life – an icon of rebirth, balance and harmony in Indian culture – is featured with the womb motif. “I trust nature will show us the way. Perhaps, in time, we will embrace a humbler existence, and nature will begin to reclaim the concrete jungles,” he hopes. Ironically, UN data shows the fashion industry generates 10 per cent of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and 20 per cent of global wastewater.

On the runway, geometric 3D designs on capes and gowns took centre stage–symbolising skyscrapers and urban settlements. The colour palette was dominated by black, grey, and flashes of gold – a departure from Mishra’s liberal use of vibrant shades. Exquisite hand embroidery–zardozi, aari or sequined embellishments depicted the resurgence of flora in the absence of humans.