Timeless and trendy

Fashion keeps evolving, as it should. However, there are some things that never go out of style. Who doesn’t love a crisp white shirt paired with well-fitted denim jeans? Here is our pick of some of the stylish and noteworthy trends that look good on everybody– regardless of age or body type.
Brown is beautiful
From mocha to caramel and cocoa, the colour adds a sophisticated and sleek look to any outfit. The earthy and warm shades of the colour complement any attire. From suede jackets to knitted tops and fitted tees and accessories such as watches, boots, bags and belts, brown is a colour that never seems to go out of season.
Denim on denim
Pair a darker shade of denim shorts with a lighter denim jacket or straight-fit jeans with an oversized denim coat and youare all set. If you need a pop of colour, add a bright belt or bag or a vibrant scarf to elevate the look.
Just pleat it!
Not only do pleated skirts look great on all kinds of occasions – formal or casual, they are also being touted as one of the skirt styles to look out for in 2025. You are going to see a lot of midis and minis in bold colours, metallic sheen and innovative pleat patterns everywhere.
Tote-lly cool
We may love our embellished clutches and bucket bags but large totes come with a functionality that makes them convenient to use. Luxury labels such as Phillip Lim, Chloe and Melitta Baumeister have come out with collections that feature large roomy bags in a variety of colours.
Trench-ed
Whether it is a colourful mid-length trenchcoat or a longer one in leather, trenchcoats are here to stay. Cinch it with a sleek belt for a fitted look or wear an oversized one for a more casual attire. Get one for yourself in a trending colour.