Timeless and trendy

Fashion keeps evolving, as it should. However, there are some things that never go out of style. Who doesn’t love a crisp white shirt paired with well-fitted denim jeans? Here is our pick of some of the stylish and noteworthy trends that look good on everybody– regardless of age or body type.

Brown is beautiful

From mocha to caramel and cocoa, the colour adds a sophisticated and sleek look to any outfit. The earthy and warm shades of the colour complement any attire. From suede jackets to knitted tops and fitted tees and accessories such as watches, boots, bags and belts, brown is a colour that never seems to go out of season.