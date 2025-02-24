Spring is in the Air and in Our Homes
The glorious season of spring is here, bringing along longer, warmer days—a welcome change after months of gloomy grey skies. As the temperature rises again, the air is filled with the scent of blooming flowers and fresh greens swaying under dappled sunlight. It is time to put away our winter layers and bring back lighter hues. Interior designers weigh in on the best ways to do up homes this season.
Say Yes to Yellow
Springtime in India is also associated with the colour yellow, especially in the northern part of the country. The bright, sunny colour is the perfect way to bid adieu to winter blues anywhere. Says Devika Khosla, creative director at The Works Interiors, “A bold yellow armchair or a striking piece of furniture in this shade can instantly become the focal point of any room, infusing the space with a festive and vibrant energy.” She suggests pairing the hue with neutral tones like cream, taupe or light grey for a soft, sophisticated vibe.
“These muted colours allow yellow to shine without overwhelming the room, offering a calm and elegant atmosphere,” she adds. But if you prefer a dramatic look over a subdued one, Prashant Chauhan, creative director at ZERO9, recommends going for blue or purple shades to create a contrast.
“Upholstery and cushions are the easiest way to bring in the sunshine colour. Or, paint a corner wall or even the ceiling yellow. This unexpected pop of colour is bound to draw attention and create a warm, sunny vibe,” he shares.
On the other hand, Sumit Malik, founding principal of Design Consortia, proposes infusing this colour through your home’s light fixtures. “Yellow lighting can evoke a soft, cheerful glow that can transform the ambiance of a room. Pendant lights in golden-yellow hues hanging from the ceiling cast a warm, inviting radiance while drawing the eye upward, creating an illusion of height.
In spaces like kitchens or shelves, under-cabinet lighting in yellow tones focuses one’s attention on curated displays such as elegant dinnerware while adding depth and dimension. Consider using yellow-hued lights to illuminate facades for a dramatic touch, creating a striking play of light and shadow that highlights architectural details,” he says.
Play with Patterns
With abundant blooms springing up, liven up your home with the addition of fresh flowers—either potted or placed in a vase for a touch of natural element. A play of patterns is another way of bringing the spring cheer indoors. Suggests Kirti Dodeja of her eponymous design studio, “A delightful way to infuse the essence of spring into your space is through timeless floral prints.
These patterns bring a sense of freshness and charm, effortlessly transforming the interiors.” Introduce them through soft furnishings such as cushion covers, rugs and throws, or through floral-design wallpapers and artworks.
“Floral prints are not only a nod to the vibrancy of spring but also a versatile design choice, adding depth to the fabric of the room. By combining functionality with aesthetic appeal, such simple updates breathe new life into existing furniture, making the space feel more inviting and dynamic,” she adds.
Spring hues such as gentle pastels and vibrant greens symbolise nature’s rebirth. “Blush pink, mint green, powder blue, and even lavender can bring a pop of colour to your décor without overpowering it,” recommends Neha Garg, founder and principal designer at Studio Jane Designs.
She further advises using botanical design in soothing pastels on furniture upholstery, drapes or bed linens to create a spring vibe. “Fresh or faux greenery paired with pastel porcelain pots can breathe life into nooks. Add spring blooms like tulips, daffodils or lilies in vases to echo the outdoors. To break up the monotony, use patterns like stripes, polka dots and chevrons in spring hues as napkins, table runners or wall art,” she says.
Showcase Art
Who says only soft furnishings and wall colours are the way to spruce up your home? Letting your walls become a canvas to showcase seasonal artworks is also a great idea. You can further personalise this by displaying photographs you’ve clicked or a painting you bought on your travels. “These visuals go beyond colour—they capture the essence and emotion of a moment in time.
For instance, for one of my projects, I used a photograph of birds in spring that I clicked on my trip to Italy. This piece not only brings a sense of life to the space but also tells a story, evoking memories of this serene, vibrant season. Personalised touches make the design deeply meaningful, infusing the interiors with warmth, nostalgia, and individuality,” concludes Dodeja.