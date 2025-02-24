Spring is in the Air and in Our Homes

The glorious season of spring is here, bringing along longer, warmer days—a welcome change after months of gloomy grey skies. As the temperature rises again, the air is filled with the scent of blooming flowers and fresh greens swaying under dappled sunlight. It is time to put away our winter layers and bring back lighter hues. Interior designers weigh in on the best ways to do up homes this season.

Say Yes to Yellow

Springtime in India is also associated with the colour yellow, especially in the northern part of the country. The bright, sunny colour is the perfect way to bid adieu to winter blues anywhere. Says Devika Khosla, creative director at The Works Interiors, “A bold yellow armchair or a striking piece of furniture in this shade can instantly become the focal point of any room, infusing the space with a festive and vibrant energy.” She suggests pairing the hue with neutral tones like cream, taupe or light grey for a soft, sophisticated vibe.

“These muted colours allow yellow to shine without overwhelming the room, offering a calm and elegant atmosphere,” she adds. But if you prefer a dramatic look over a subdued one, Prashant Chauhan, creative director at ZERO9, recommends going for blue or purple shades to create a contrast.

“Upholstery and cushions are the easiest way to bring in the sunshine colour. Or, paint a corner wall or even the ceiling yellow. This unexpected pop of colour is bound to draw attention and create a warm, sunny vibe,” he shares.

On the other hand, Sumit Malik, founding principal of Design Consortia, proposes infusing this colour through your home’s light fixtures. “Yellow lighting can evoke a soft, cheerful glow that can transform the ambiance of a room. Pendant lights in golden-yellow hues hanging from the ceiling cast a warm, inviting radiance while drawing the eye upward, creating an illusion of height.

In spaces like kitchens or shelves, under-cabinet lighting in yellow tones focuses one’s attention on curated displays such as elegant dinnerware while adding depth and dimension. Consider using yellow-hued lights to illuminate facades for a dramatic touch, creating a striking play of light and shadow that highlights architectural details,” he says.