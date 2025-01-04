It’s a bling thing

It’s a kicky run in rich colours, classic twists and cool, chic pendants, drop earrings and charming bracelets. Jewellery designer Tiara Dhody, founder of Treasures by Tiara, brings in a new collection as a natural extension of her stunning artistic instincts. “I believe in blending traditional artistry with modern aesthetics to create pieces that resonate with individuality and style. For instance, I once created a chair pendant and a scissor pendant—whimsical, edgy yet sophisticated,” says Dhody, who is known for her versatile and inclusive creations, from Batman-inspired cufflinks to floral hairbands and statement jewellery.

The Eye Mask Pendant is a hot footer in her latest collection. “Inspired by the mystery and glamour of masquerades, this design is a balance of boldness and elegance, crafted in shimmering silver and adorned with rubies,” explains Dhody. It is best styled as a statement accessory, perfect for evening wear or a high-fashion ensemble.

“The pigeon blood ruby is my absolute favourite. Its rich, deep red hue exudes a sense of passion, power, and timeless elegance. These rare rubies are unparalleled in their vibrancy and intensity, making them a symbol of luxury and beauty,” she says. Ruby-studded bow earrings lock in the charm along with the elegant curves of the Flower Cufflinks.

Dhody believes in sourcing the precious sparkles from the best locations around the globe, drawing in rubies from Africa and Thailand, precious stones from Jaipur, and emeralds from Russia, Zambia, and Colombia. Her inspiration, too, flows in from all directions.

“It’s a fluid flow of art, architecture, nature, and even human emotions,” she shares, adding, “My travels play a huge role too, exposing me to different cultures and design philosophies, which I try to reflect in my creations. Right now, my favourite piece of jewellery in my vanity caddy are the heart lockets from my collection.”

It is an effervescent knit of fashion with jewellery design for Dhody, who is a model by passion and a painter too. “Modelling taught me the importance of aesthetics, proportion, and how jewellery complements fashion.