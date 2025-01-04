The sun and stars of inside living
Aquarius
For Aquarius, a modern abstract sculpture captures their innovative and unique mindset. Brijesh Bansal, Founder, Stone Art says that Aquarians thrive on originality, and a piece that challenges traditional forms resonates deeply with their desire to break boundaries. “It stimulates creativity and inspires fresh perspectives. It embodies Aquarius’ commitment to progress, innovation, and individuality.”
Pisces
Known for their dreamy, water-inspired nature, Pisces gravitate toward serene and luxurious aesthetics. Hridik Chawla, Co-Founder, Essentia Home, says, “Opt for glassware with soft, fluid curves and a touch of sophistication. These accents not only elevate their space but also enhance intimate gatherings. Pair with a tranquil setting featuring muted tones, natural materials, and calming lighting.”
Aries
Aries, known for their fiery personalities, thrive in spaces that reflect their energetic and dynamic nature. To create a space that resonates with their confident vibe, choose rugs with vibrant colours. Anushka Ahuja, Co-founder, Studio by Agni, says, “Opt for striking patterns, geometric designs, abstract motifs, or tribal prints that can make a bold statement. Balance these by pairing the rug with neutral furnishings.”
Taurus
A Taurus’ home is a sanctuary of comfort and elegance. Embrace plush textures like a velvet quilt in earthy tones, emerald-green, warm beige, or soft terracotta to create a cosy retreat. “Layer with natural materials like wood and stone, adding touches of greenery. Taurus thrives in an environment that feels luxurious yet simple, so opt for timeless and heirloom worthy decor pieces that bring warmth and harmony,” says Sarita Handa, Founder and Chairperson, Sarita Handa.
Gemini
Geminis, characterised by vibrant energy and varied qualities, thrive in settings that resonate with their spirited nature. “Two-coloured curtains embody Gemini’s dual essence, combining two distinct but harmonious hues to enrich depth and visual appeal. These curtains offer a refreshing versatility. To create a bright ambiance, sheer drapes can softly spread light throughout the area, while layered curtains add depth and intrigue,” says Rohit Khemka, Founder, RR Décor.
Cancer
Choose ocean-inspired hues such as seafoam green, pearl white, or navy to evoke Cancer’s connection to water. Enhance cosiness with soft throws and cushions in materials like knitted wool, faux fur, or velvet. Amruth Sampige, Co-founder, Dash Square, says they should opt for a plush, oversized armchair in calming tones. “Prioritise designs with rounded edges and textured fabrics. Infuse nostalgia with mementos like family photos, treasured books, or meaningful trinkets,” he says.
Leo
Leos are known for their vibrant personalities, captivating charm, and passion for everything bold and beautiful. “A mirror embellished with golden accents truly reflects their vibrant essence, adding an element of elegance and flair to any ambience. Positioned in a living room, corridor, or bedroom, these mirrors beautify the area while showcasing Leo’s lively and majestic character,” say Sachin Gupta and Neha Gupta, Founders, and Interior Designers, Beyond Designs.
Virgo
For Virgo, a home should be a sanctuary of calm, order, and subtle elegance. Embrace a neutral, earthy colour palette with soft whites, muted greens, and beige. Pratyusha Reddy and Dhatri Dabbara, Co-founders and Principal Architects, Studio Dvara, explain, “Incorporate high-quality, natural textures like cotton, linen, and wood to bring warmth and refinement. Choose functional yet stylish furniture with clean lines, and prioritise organisation to maintain a tidy space.”
Libra
For Libra, balance and harmony are essential, and scented candles can play a vital role in creating this peaceful atmosphere. Shuchita Sancheti Garg, Founder, vVyom By Shuchita, says, “Go for soft, floral scents like lavender, jasmine, or rose to evoke tranquillity and calm. A well-placed candle not only enhances the ambiance but also adds a sense of elegance. The gentle flicker of light combined with soothing fragrances can help balance the energies of the room.”
Scorpio
Scorpios are renowned for their intensity, depth, and mysterious charm, traits that can be beautifully reflected in home styling. “A dark-hued vase with intricate details perfectly captures the essence of their enigmatic personality. Their dramatic presence resonates with Scorpio’s magnetic allure, creating an intimate and powerful statement piece,” says Dhara Shroff, Head of Retail, Opulin.
Sagittarius
Celebrate the adventurous and free-spirited nature of Sagittarius with home styling accents that evoke wanderlust and exploration. Incorporate a striking piece of wall art to bring their love for discovery indoors. “A classic globe or a modern spin on it can serve as a statement piece. Pair these with warm, earthy tones, natural materials, and eclectic decor,” says Natasha Jain, Co-founder, Natelier by Bent Chair.
Capricorn
Capricorns are known for their discipline, ambition, and practicality, making a sleek, functional desk lamp the perfect addition to their home workspace. Aryaman Jain, CEO Innovative Design Group, says that designs with clean lines and minimalist aesthetics resonate with Capricorns. “A well-lit, clutter-free desk not only supports their work-focused nature but also creates a calming environment,” he says.