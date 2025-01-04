The sun and stars of inside living

Aquarius

For Aquarius, a modern abstract sculpture captures their innovative and unique mindset. Brijesh Bansal, Founder, Stone Art says that Aquarians thrive on originality, and a piece that challenges traditional forms resonates deeply with their desire to break boundaries. “It stimulates creativity and inspires fresh perspectives. It embodies Aquarius’ commitment to progress, innovation, and individuality.”

Pisces

Known for their dreamy, water-inspired nature, Pisces gravitate toward serene and luxurious aesthetics. Hridik Chawla, Co-Founder, Essentia Home, says, “Opt for glassware with soft, fluid curves and a touch of sophistication. These accents not only elevate their space but also enhance intimate gatherings. Pair with a tranquil setting featuring muted tones, natural materials, and calming lighting.”

Aries

Aries, known for their fiery personalities, thrive in spaces that reflect their energetic and dynamic nature. To create a space that resonates with their confident vibe, choose rugs with vibrant colours. Anushka Ahuja, Co-founder, Studio by Agni, says, “Opt for striking patterns, geometric designs, abstract motifs, or tribal prints that can make a bold statement. Balance these by pairing the rug with neutral furnishings.”

Taurus

A Taurus’ home is a sanctuary of comfort and elegance. Embrace plush textures like a velvet quilt in earthy tones, emerald-green, warm beige, or soft terracotta to create a cosy retreat. “Layer with natural materials like wood and stone, adding touches of greenery. Taurus thrives in an environment that feels luxurious yet simple, so opt for timeless and heirloom worthy decor pieces that bring warmth and harmony,” says Sarita Handa, Founder and Chairperson, Sarita Handa.

Gemini

Geminis, characterised by vibrant energy and varied qualities, thrive in settings that resonate with their spirited nature. “Two-coloured curtains embody Gemini’s dual essence, combining two distinct but harmonious hues to enrich depth and visual appeal. These curtains offer a refreshing versatility. To create a bright ambiance, sheer drapes can softly spread light throughout the area, while layered curtains add depth and intrigue,” says Rohit Khemka, Founder, RR Décor.

Cancer

Choose ocean-inspired hues such as seafoam green, pearl white, or navy to evoke Cancer’s connection to water. Enhance cosiness with soft throws and cushions in materials like knitted wool, faux fur, or velvet. Amruth Sampige, Co-founder, Dash Square, says they should opt for a plush, oversized armchair in calming tones. “Prioritise designs with rounded edges and textured fabrics. Infuse nostalgia with mementos like family photos, treasured books, or meaningful trinkets,” he says.